Little Kid Leaves His Dumbo Stuffed Animal & A Note In His Dad’s Suitcase, Asks Him To Bring Home A “Suvaneir”

What is it about kids? One minute they are annoying you to death then turn around and do something that will melt your heart.

For most parents, it’s never easy to leave your children for a long period of time. However a couple of days…it’s like “Bye.” That is until you open your suitcase a discover their favorite stuffed animal along with a sweet note.

Reddit user endustry1994 posted the most adorable picture of a note he found in his suitcase while away from home.

Joys of Parenting – Found in Suitcase on a Business Trip from pics

The note says…

“Dear Daddy, you can use dumbo, I love you, good morning, good night, sweet dreams. I love you to the moon and back. Also get me a suvaneir! Love Tatertot.”

That’s right kiddo…butter him up for the souvenir.

