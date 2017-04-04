Mel B. Says Her Ex Stephen Belafonte Was A Monster, Accusing Him Of Abuse & Sexual Extortion

Dear Lord in heaven, if any of these allegations are true, former Spice Girl Mel B.’s marriage to Stephen Belafonte was a nightmare.

According to TMZ, Mel B. managed to get a restraining order against her estranged husband citing a laundry list of horrific complaints. The singer and X-Factor host claims on several occasions that Belafonte hit her in the face, pushed her down, got the nanny pregnant, forced her to have threesomes with him and other women, and secretly filmed her having sex. You can read all the gory details HERE.

Mel B. tried to leave numerous times, but Belafonte threaten to destroy her career and take away her children.

Belafonte was previously convicted of domestic violence. While we don’t know the details of that situation, he is claiming his innocence when it comes to the allegations by Mel B.