North Carolina Restaurant Bans Kids. Critics Are Angry, But Reservations Soar.

Pasquale Caruso, owner of Caruso’s, an upscale italian restaurant in North Carolina was tired of unruly kids inside of his restaurant.

Caruso’s manager, Yoshi Nunez echoed these sentiments. The final straw came when a child was using an iPad at full volume, despite the many requests of the staff for her to turn it down. Nunez told the Washington Post, “Finally, we had to ask them to leave. They were upset, but they didn’t seem to care about what the other guests thought. We tried to be nice about the situation, but we’re here to take care of customers and we can’t tell a parent how to control their kids. That was the incident that triggered the entire thing.”

The restaurant then establish a strict ban for all children under the age of 5. Nunez explained, “Banning children has always been a topic in the industry and every owner says, ‘I wish I could do it.’ Our owner has the full support of the staff. We work here to make a living, too, and we support our owner 100 percent.” Some are appalled at the restaurant’s actions, invoking questions about sociology, class and the certain parenting trends.

However the restaurant has seen a surge in reservations, growing from around 50 daily to 80. There are plenty of people, even parents, who are sympathetic to other diners, and even condemn the parents who cannot control their kids.

Caruso wants it to be clear that he has nothing against children, and is even a father of two himself. He is just trying to create an atmosphere that keeps his restaurant “elegant” for couples and friends who want to have a relaxed evening out.

