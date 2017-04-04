Romo Expected To Replace Phil Simms On CBS #1 Game Broadcast According To Reports

April 4, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Broadcasting, CBS, Dallas Cowboys, Phil Simms, retiring, Tony Romo

According to the Sports Business Journal, Tony Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms in the CBS broadcast booth next season.

ESPN and the NFL Network have confirmed SBJ’s tweet.

This comes hours after the news broke that Romo would be leaving the NFL to go into Broadcasting.

Ian Rapapot of the NFL Network has points out that in addition to football, Romo is a golf nut! Pointing out that golf may have played into Romo’s decision:

How do you think Romo will do in the broadcast booth? Let us know in the comments below.

