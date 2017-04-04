Romo Expected To Replace Phil Simms On CBS #1 Game Broadcast According To Reports

According to the Sports Business Journal, Tony Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms in the CBS broadcast booth next season.

BREAKING: Sources: #TonyRomo to land with CBS next season and replace Simms as top analyst https://t.co/8OKA8gvxiz — SBJ/SBD (@sbjsbd) April 4, 2017

ESPN and the NFL Network have confirmed SBJ’s tweet.

Tony Romo is going to CBS, as @Ourand_SBJ reported. Will be CBS' No. 1 color analyst, matched with Jim Nantz. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

There you go. This was where it was headed. https://t.co/YxISLK9G8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2017

This comes hours after the news broke that Romo would be leaving the NFL to go into Broadcasting.

Ian Rapapot of the NFL Network has points out that in addition to football, Romo is a golf nut! Pointing out that golf may have played into Romo’s decision:

The CBS job was the most attractive to Tony Romo — being in the No. 1 booth and doing golf. In his mind, not a tough call. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2017

Lot of questions about the timing of Tony Romo’s decision. Can’t ignore the one thing that’s happening this week: The Masters. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2017

