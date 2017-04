Shia Labeouf had a rough weekend. His new indi film, ‘Man Down’ only managed to sell one ticket in its opening weekend in the U.K. The record breaking weekend pulled in a whopping $8.70.

The film stars Shia as a vet, suffering from PTSD after returning from Afghanistan. Week two doesn’t look any better, with a score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s little hope for Shia.

In the US, however, the film managed to pull in $454,490 in it’s first month.

Via TMZ