Suge Knight Reveals Who He Thinks Killed Tupac

Record producer, Suge Knight, who is behind bars facing his own murder charges claims he has always known the identity of Tupac Shakur’s killers. In an affidavit Knight’s attorney Thaddeus Culpepper wrote that Knight had known “for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight”.

Knight also claims that he was the intended target of the drive by shooting. He also alleges that Wright was involved in the murder of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace in 1997.

Via The Source