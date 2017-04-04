Suge Knight Reveals Who He Thinks Killed Tupac

April 4, 2017 5:01 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Biggie Smalls, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, suge knight, Tupac Shakur

Record producer, Suge Knight, who is behind bars facing his own murder charges claims he has always known the identity of Tupac Shakur’s killers. In an affidavit Knight’s attorney Thaddeus Culpepper wrote that Knight had known “for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight”.

Knight also claims that he was the intended target of the drive by shooting. He also alleges that Wright was involved in the murder of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace in 1997.

Via The Source

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live