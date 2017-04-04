Texas Rangers’ 3rd Base Coach Tony Beasley Sings The National Anthem On Opening Day

April 4, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: baseball, cancer, MLB, National Anthem, Opening Day, Singing, Texas Rangers, third base coach, Tony Beasley

Opening night for the Texas Rangers was spectacular, of course – and even though the Rangers ended up losing, it was still an almost perfect evening. But beyond the final score, what everyone is still talking about is the rendition of the National Anthem from Rangers 3rd Base coach Tony Beasley.

Beasley, who missed all of last season while fighting cancer, took the mic before Monday night’s first pitch and blew everyone in Globe Life Park away. It’s not the first time Beasley has performed the Star Spangled Banner in front of a Major League crowd, but it is the first time he’s performed for the Rangers – and though he says the team has heard him singing around the clubhouse, they’ve never heard him do this.

Well, Coach. Few of any of us have ever heard it done like this. Wow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live