Warren Buffett Is The Face Of Cherry Coke In China

April 4, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Can, cherry coke, China, coca-cola, Face, Warren Buffett

Is this a late April Fool’s Day joke? Nope, it’s real!

Apparently, billionaire Warren Buffett loves him some Cherry Coke. So much so, that he let Coca-cola put his face right on the can. In fact, Coke isn’t even paying Buffet for the use of his face. The company says they were “surprised” when Buffett gave his permission.

Unfortunately, the only place you can get this particular can is in China.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live