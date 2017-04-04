Whataburger Introduces Its Newest Shake and Customers Are Losing It

April 4, 2017 10:43 AM
The stars may have aligned; Whataburger has announced its latest creation and caffeine fiends are losing it. The worshiped fast food joint announced its newest drink on Monday via Twitter. While we’re not sure how long this drink will be around, we’re just happy it’s here for the time being.

The latest addition to the drink menu? A coffee shake. That’s right. A. COFFEE. SHAKE.

The news caused a riot on social media, with customers and honey butter chicken lovers all expressing their delight.

Be sure to try one if you haven’t and let us know what you think!

