Whataburger Introduces Its Newest Shake and Customers Are Losing It

The stars may have aligned; Whataburger has announced its latest creation and caffeine fiends are losing it. The worshiped fast food joint announced its newest drink on Monday via Twitter. While we’re not sure how long this drink will be around, we’re just happy it’s here for the time being.

The latest addition to the drink menu? A coffee shake. That’s right. A. COFFEE. SHAKE.

We have a new shake just in time for your afternoon pick me up. The Coffee Shake is available at 3PM CST pic.twitter.com/HnDJwq6LNM — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 3, 2017

The news caused a riot on social media, with customers and honey butter chicken lovers all expressing their delight.

@Whataburger you never disappoint whataburger i love u so much pic.twitter.com/yvUewOyUZd — gracy (@hashtag_gracy) April 3, 2017

@RedHairSheDevil @KLPuerto @Whataburger I'm down to do however many steps it takes to get one of those! 🏃🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/A6QwJBEPM5 — Brystal Boyd McKee (@BrystalBoyd) April 3, 2017

Be sure to try one if you haven’t and let us know what you think!