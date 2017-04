Meet the fastest 12-year-old on earth. Her name is Brianna Lyston, and this week she set a new world record in her age group for the 200-meter.

Leaving everyone in the dust, Brianna ran a 23.72 – barely two seconds of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s all-time mark of 21.23, set in 1988.

The Boys & Girls Championship in Kingston, Jamaica is the same meet where Usain Bolt first rose to fame, and it’s a fair bet we’ll hear from young Brianna again.

Prepare to be blown away.