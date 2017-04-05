Dallas Reportedly a Favorite to Host 2018 Draft

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates Dallas has emerged as a favorite to host the 2018 NFL draft at the Cowboys’ new training facility in Frisco, Texas, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Should they win the bid it would mar the first time that Texas would host the NFL draft. An official decision on the 2018 draft site is not expected to be made until after this year’s draft. Philadelphia is also in contention, while Kansas City and Green Bay are being considered a long shot. The NFL draft has been moving around the last couple of years and had been held in New York from 1965 to 2014.

That would be awesome if the draft moved here to Dallas Texas.