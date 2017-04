Rumors are circulating about some serious production problems with the newest iteration of the iPhone. Allegedly there are two big problems with the iPhone 8’s production. One being “technical issues” surrounding the lamination of OLED panels and the second being problems with the implementation of a separate 3D-sensing system.

While the delay is only rumored at this point, if true it could push the release date from September 2017 to October or even November.

Via Mashable