‘Bachelor’ Star Corinne Just Launched Her Clothing Line

The now famous, or infamous depending on who you are, star of the ‘Bachelor’ season 21, Corinne Olympios, has just launched her own clothing line. It’s not much yet but you can buy t-shirts featuring your favorite Corinne one liners from the show, and show your support for Team Corn.
She’s actually seen some success with the line, selling over 500 shirts in the first hour alone.
Today my new team corn collection dropped and I am so taken aback by how many people have supported! 💛 I truly thank all of you! 🍾 I teamed up with @riotsocietyclothing and worked with them every step of the way, and now the Team Corn Shop is live! Link in my bio! 🌽Www.teamcornshop.com 😆 tag #teamcorn when you get your merch!!! 😘
Via Elite Daily