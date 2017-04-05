‘Bachelor’ Star Corinne Just Launched Her Clothing Line

The now famous, or infamous depending on who you are, star of the ‘Bachelor’ season 21, Corinne Olympios, has just launched her own clothing line. It’s not much yet but you can buy t-shirts featuring your favorite Corinne one liners from the show, and show your support for Team Corn.

Get ready guys!!! SURPRISE REVEALED TOMORROW! 😝💥🍾🎊👚🎉🌽 #teamcorn #onemoreday A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

She’s actually seen some success with the line, selling over 500 shirts in the first hour alone.

Excited to share a special surprise coming this week…😆🤐🤗 #jointheteam #staytuned #teamcorn 🌽 A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

