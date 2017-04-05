Coppell HS Student Tricks Principals Into Doing A “Science Experiment” Which Ends With Smash Mouth’s Allstar

April 5, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: allstar, Coppell High School, High School, Pranks, Smash Mouth

Senior pranks are already starting as graduation looms. A high school senior in Coppell leads the way.

Ryan Storch pranked his high school principals by asking them to be a part of a psychological experiment. All they had to do was read what seemed like a bunch of random words. He told them it was a stress test.

What he did after the “experiment” is pure genius. Little did the principals know that they were actually saying the words to Smash Mouth’s “Allstar.” So Storch then put all the words in order as if the principals were singing the song.

Awesome!

 

 

