Couple Throws California Dream Wedding By Getting Married At In-N-Out

It’s every girl’s dream to one day marry the love of her life next to a deep fryer.
Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes celebrated their marriage with a reception at the popular fast food chain, after a joke turned serious by the wedding party. And of course, Juan Pablo was not going to turn down the opportunity to eat at his favorite restaurant in a tuxedo. Who would?
And for Juan Pablo, it was an especially special celebration. He’s in the Air Force, stationed in New Mexico, where they do not have In-N-Out.
The couple is about to honeymoon in England, where were pretty sure they don’t have any In-N-Outs either.
