Drake Wants Chance The Rapper To Run For Mayor

Say good bye to Chance The Rapper and hello to Chance The Mayor. There’s a petition that was started asking the rapper, who recently donated $1 million to Chicago public schools, if he would consider running for mayor of Chicago.

The petition reads:

Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We love your music — we’ve been following your career from the first 10 days. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage, and you do us proud. We know you don’t think of yourself as a politician, and we respect that. But this election is an opportunity for Chicago that we don’t want to miss. Let’s say you decide not to run. That’s cool too, but we hope you will still get involved. Will you speak with candidates for mayor about CPS, like you did with Governor Rauner? Will you endorse a candidate who will fight for the South and West sides? Will you help Chicago’s youth participate in Chicago elections, and encourage your fans to vote? You don’t have to decide right now. 2019 is kind of a long way away. But the people are screaming for you, and Chicago is hungry for change. Think about it… Sincerely, The Chano4Mayor2k19 Team

As it turns out there’s a good number of people who are on board. The most notable of which is rapper Drake. Drake recently said he would fully support Chance if he ran for mayor, if Chance ever decided to run…

As crazy as this sounds it’s actually not a far cry from people like Arnold being elected governor…

