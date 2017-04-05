Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot Will Blow Your Mind

April 5, 2017 12:42 PM
Parrots are unique creatures on this earth. For one, they’re pretty darn smart. While they might not be able to do tricks your dog might do, some are skilled enough to talk. Meet Einstein the talking Texan parrot. His large repertoire of voices and noises are so incredible you would think he’d have his own show by now.

Einstein is an African grey parrot and he turned 30 years old this week. Fun fact: some African greys live to be up to 80! In honor of his birthday, Zoo Knoxville decided to showcase his incredible skills while giving him some tasty treats. You have to see this! He makes all sorts of noiese from his spaceship noise to a baby cry, and even a pirate. And if you’re just now hearing the little guy, he has a Matthew McConaughey impersonation that’s impressive.

