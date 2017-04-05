Engineer Marries The Robot He Built After He Couldn’t Find A Human Spouse

Zheng Jiajia is an expert in artificial intelligence who spends his days designing and creating robots in China’s Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

The 31-year-old recently made waves after marrying one of these robots he designed last Friday, in what is being reported as a “simple ceremony.” The robot, which is named “Yingying,” can identify Chinese characters and images, and can even say a few simple words.

A friend of Zheng’s said he grew tired and frustrating of failing to find a human girlfriend, so of course the next logical step is robots. Zheng currently has plans to “upgrade” Yingying, including giving her the ability to walk and even help out with household chores.

Via SCMP