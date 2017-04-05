Future’s ‘Mask off’ Challenge Is Showcasing Talented Musicians in Latest Viral Trend

April 5, 2017 2:36 PM
The next internet challenge is here and it’s refreshing. There’s no crazy stunt involved just to get likes and comments. It’s just pure musical talent that’s being showcased and we love it. Future’s hit track “Mask Off” has spawned videos of live classical renditions with musicians playing everything from a steel drum to a violin. There is serious talent out there and this challenge shows just that.

Some of our favorites include a saxophone rendition and a flute rendition. Check out some the popular ones below.

