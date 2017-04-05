Justin Timberlake’s ‘Rock Your Body’ Has Been Medically Approved For CPR Use

If you didn’t know, Medical Professionals recommend songs that are in the range of 100 to 120 beats per minute as a guide to memorize the correct rate of chest compression for CPR.

‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees were one of the most famous examples. However Noisey is reporting that thankfully New York-Presbyterian Hospital have provided us with an updated playlist.

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Rock Your Body’ made the list. Here are a few others on the list:

‘Hard To Handle’ by the Black Crowes

‘MMMBop’ by Hanson

‘Heartbreak’ by Mariah Carey

‘Who’s That Girl’ by Madonna

‘Another One Bites The Dust’ by Queen

‘Work It’ by Missy Elliot

‘This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race’ by Fall Out Boy

‘Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)’ by Backstreet Boys

‘Crazy’ by Gnarls Barkley

‘Crazy In Love’ by Beyonce

‘History of Rap’ by Jimmy Fallon

‘Man In The Mirror’ by Michael Jackson

You can get the complete playlist right HERE.