Kanye Makes History; Latest Album Goes Platinum Via Digital Sales Only

April 5, 2017 5:30 AM
Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo just secured the artist his eight platinum album.

While this is an amazing feat itself, Pablo also became the first album to achieve platinum status through digital sales only.

Since the album was released last February, it has been streamed over 3 billion times worldwide, with over half those streams coming from the United States alone.  The album also made history as the first streaming-only album to become Number 1 on the Billboard charts.

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book recently became the first digital-only album to win a Grammy, although it has yet to go Platinum.

Via USA Today

