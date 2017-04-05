Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Falls Flat, Released To Outrage And Backlash (Video)

Whatever Pepsi was trying to do with their latest ad campaign, they may or may not have accomplished, but they are certainly generating a TON of publicity.

The ad sees Kendall Jenner apparently become an icon for protest and social reform as she ditches a photo shoot to bridge the gap between the police and protestors via the magic of a can of Pepsi.

This ad did not go over well as you can imagine. Is Pepsi saying all of the world’s problems can be solved with a can of soda, or is the key to peace on Earth a member of the Kardashian family?

Either way, Twitter was not kind to either.

J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

No fan of Kendall Jenner,but it's not fair to blame her for the @pepsi ad.Blame the execs and the ad company that thought this was "woke af" — Jessica Chobot (@JessicaChobot) April 5, 2017

This Pepsi ad is so unrealistic. Those protesters would have been Dr. Pepper Sprayed. https://t.co/oNjjtm6eFu — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 5, 2017

PUTIN PAID FOR THAT PEPSI SPOT — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 5, 2017

Via AOL