Starbucks Japan Has an ‘American Pie’ Frapp That Is Total Patriotic Decadence

Japan might have outdone the Frappuccino we’re used to here in America. It is a dessert after all. Whipped cream, syrup, and milk to make the perfect liquid dessert that’s so popular here. However, Japan has changed the way we’ll look at a “Frapp” from here on it. Starbucks Japan has created a drink that is so extra, you might just need a fork to consume it.

Meet the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino. Yes, it looks exactly as it sounds.

Conflicted. @Starbucks Japan American Cherry Pie #Frappucino with piecrust lid is freakish and gross on some level, yet I'm still curious. pic.twitter.com/HNhYdxUExT — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) April 5, 2017

Yes, you’re looking at that correctly. A lid made out of piecrust! It’s so next level. The drink goes on sale for a limited time in Japan from April 13 until May 16.

Ironically, this “American” dessert drink won’t be making its way here at least not yet, but if it does, it might be the next pumpkin spice craze to take over and we’re totally okay with that.