Tarrant County Property Taxes Rise… Again!

If you’re a homeowner in Tarrant County and haven’t checked your mail this week, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise when you do, according to CBS 11.

Property values of homes, apartments, offices and warehouses are up again!

Last year values rose 12%, which initiated over 105,000 protests. Tarrant County chief appraiser Jeff Law predicts even more complaints this year.

Yesterday, the district offices were filled with concerned homeowners.

Property tax consultant Jack Simmons says properly preparing your complaint is important. Know the property and neighborhood, well. Use current photos to help illustrate value and present your information in a clear brief manner.

Tarrant County chief appraiser Jeff Law says protests should be done asap, and before the May 31 deadline.

In addition, residential owners can use an online option, allowing them to receive a settlement offer without the formal protest hearing process.

Here’s more info on Tarrant County taxes…