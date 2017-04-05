The “Cage Cage” Is A VR Simulator That Forces You To Watch Nicolas Cage Movies While Trapped In A Cage

Mike Lacher is a writer and developer, and Chris Baker defines himself as a maker of “things on the internet that people like to talk about.” The two are also pretty big Nicolas Cage fans, who “love watching clips of him at his Cagiest.”

With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that the two worked together to create “The Cage Cage.” The website is best used with a virtual headset, although the effect is not lost is you use view it on a desktop. Cage Cage simulates what it would be like to be trapped inside of a cage, and forced to watch Nicolas Cage movies. Lacher told the Huffington Post, “When Chris suggested we make a cage where you’re surrounded by Nic Cage movies, we had no choice but to see it to completion. Watching one Nic Cage movie is great, but watching four simultaneously while locked in a cage is even better. I hacked it together in a few hours and just posted it today.”

Cage Cage features clips from such Nicolas Cage classics “Adaptation,” “The Wicker Man,” “Face/Off,” “Wild At Heart,” amongst many others. Lacher and Baker hope Cage Cage brings about a new appreciation for Nicolas Cage movies, as the world could use a little more Cage in it.

Via Huffington Post