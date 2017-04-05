The Hardest Working 5-Month-Old In The Business; DJ Khaled’s Son, Asahd, Is Executive Producer Of Latest Album

DJ Khaled is hard at work on his tenth album, and he hired an unconventional person to serve as his executive producer.

His brand new 5-month-old baby Asahd was named executive producer of the album last January, and Khaled has no reservations about updating the world in the album’s creation and production, all with Asahd by his side!

Me @asahdkhaled going over mixes on #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM🙏🏽 this how we do it @wethebestmusic @beatsbydre A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Having a Chairman executive meeting wit ASAHD going over my new ALBUM .. going over what VOCALS came in and vocals that we waiting on as well the time line for all the anthems to be mix master as well album art and timeline to release the title of the album .. ASAHD IS TELLING ME WE MIGHT HAVE LET A FEW 🔑s go SOON .. MY SON IS THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER FOR MY NEW ALBUM .. IM SO BLESSED TO BE BLESSED WIT ASAHD GREATNESS HES A GENUIS !! 🦁🔑 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

Although a release date for DJ Khaled’s Grateful has not been scheduled, the album will reportedly feature vocals from Lil Wayne, Migos, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber.

Via BET