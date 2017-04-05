The Transformers Movies Will Probably Last Forever

April 5, 2017 4:19 PM By Tanner Kloven
There’s no question about it, the ‘Transformers’ franchise pulls in crazy money. The last two movies managed to pull in over a billion dollars each. Their numbers did drop over a third in US box office, but the vast majority of the money comes from international box offices anyways. Only 20% of the ticket sales came from the US for the last movie, Transformer: Age of Extinction.

Michael Bay came out saying that he actually has 14 stories written for the franchise. This could just mean that he plans on picking one of the fourteen stories for the next installment, but with Transformers 6 and 7 already in the works, we probably won’t see the end for a long time.

