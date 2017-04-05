When Are You Considered An “Adult”?

The Wrap reports new research from CBS’ TV ratings expert David Poltrack and Nielsen Catalina Solutions reveals 30 is the age most millennials consider being the beginning of adulthood. Poltrack said, “adult” is defined as “someone who has moved out of their parents’ home, has a job, and pays their own bills.”

The reason millennials are growing up slower often stems from the Dec. 07-June 09 recession, which made finding jobs more challenging (especially for new college grads). Plus student loan debt and the increasing cost of living made staying home more attractive.

Poltrack notes, “More controversial is the whole idea that their baby boomer parents have really coddled them.” Poltrack told TheWrap. “They’ve made it too good for them. Why would you leave?”

Plus, “adults” are valuable to Poltrack, who wants them to spend money and watch CBS. “Adults” watch more TV than non-adults, which means financial opportunity for CBS and other networks.

