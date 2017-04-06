Adam Devine To Host MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Following in the footsteps of Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine has been tapped to host the newly renamed MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, television categories will be involved for the first time in 25 years, and Devine is excited about the opportunity, and maybe just a little too confident.  He told People, “I’m already getting good vibes.  I feel like they’re probably going to invite me back every year.”

He also understands why MTV decided to choose him as host.  “I feel like I am the biggest movie and television star together as one.  Will Smith might have something to say about that but they didn’t ask him [to host], they asked me.  So who’s the bigger star?  It’s him, but I’m doing the best with what I have.”

Since his show Workaholics ended, and he won’t be involved in Pitch Perfect 3, Devine plans to turn hosting into a full-time career.  “I’m going to host award shows for the foreseeable future — any award show.  I’m going to start big with the MTV Movie & TV Awards and then I’m going to maybe host dog competitions.  If not, then hopefully some other movies.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are scheduled to air May 7th from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Via People

