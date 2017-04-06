Beyoncé Makes Up To $1 Million Per Instagram Post

D’Marie Analytics just came out with a report that says Beyoncé is the most valuable celebrity on Instagram.

Even though she is only the 22nd most followed celebrity on the social media app, she garners about $1 million worth of advertising per post.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

D’Marie Analytics based its rankings on 56 distinct metrics, including reach and engagement, and states that Selena Gomez, who is the most followed person on Instagram is only second behind Bey in terms of value of a single post.

The secret behind Beyoncé’s Instagram success is apparently quality over quantity. Frank Spadafora, chief executive of D’Marie, said “Her limited release of exclusive, curated content…causes such frenzy from her audience. These days, less really is more.”

Via Time