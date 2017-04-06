Fort Worth Man Wins $2.5 Million In Lottery Scratch-Off. Becomes Third North Texas Resident In Last Two Weeks To Win

Johnny Denton became the third North Texas resident in the last two weeks to score at least a million dollars playing the Texas Lottery.

Denton won $2.5 million in a scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased at the 7-11 in the 3300 block of Western Center Boulevard in far north Fort Worth. Understandably, he requested “minimal publicity” after he claimed his prize Monday.

Denton joins other North Texas residents, David Alonzo from Grapevine, and Estella Reed, also from Fort Worth. Alonzo won $1 million from a scratch-off he bought at a 7-11 in Roanoke, and Reed won $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at USA Food Mart & Grill at 3501 Miller Avenue.

Via Star Telegram