Israel Delays Primary Election Due To Britney Spears Concert

The Israeli Labour Party was scheduled to hold a primary election on July 3. They’ve decided to delay the election one day, however, due to a “major event” that is scheduled to occur the same day in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

That major event? Britney Spears in concert!

POP PRINCESS SHAKES UP POLITICS: Israel’s Labor Party delays elections due to a Britney Spears concert. pic.twitter.com/LeZwpviANB — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) April 6, 2017

Jerusalem Online reported that the election date was pushed back because the concert would most likely cause disruptions in the city’s center, as well as create heavy traffic, making it incredibly difficult for party members to make it to the polling stations.

No word yet on how many Labour Party officials secretly wanted to go to the concert themselves!

Via Independent