John Stamos Helps Man Propose To His John Stamos-Obsessed Girlfriend (Video)

April 6, 2017 8:46 AM
Doug Cox calls it “The John Stamos Problem.”

His girlfriend Katrina is absolutely OBSESSED with Stamos.  Cox said himself that Stamos’ photo has been on his living room wall for three years.  His girlfriend has an original copy of the Full House board game, and they play it.

She’s obsessed.

So, when Doug was ready to propose to her, he pleaded for help from the source himself.  He wrote a letter to Stamos explaining the situation, and how Stamos has been a “a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me.  And John, I have fantastic hair.”

All Doug asked for wa sa signed photo that read “Katrina, will you please marry Doug?”  Stamos went and did one better!

So cute!

Via Today

