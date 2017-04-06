Scientists Make Giant Leap In Reversal of Aging in Mice; Human Trials Next

Purging the body of ‘retired’ cells could reverse aging in humans.

Scientists at Harvard University and the University of New South Wales believe they have found a molecule that could be important to the health and survival of astronauts traveling to Mars – and could reverse aging and keep us young forever. Science fiction? Apparently not.

Scientists think they have found the part of #DNA responsible for #ageing, and are working to reverse it https://t.co/OfvnQCKZJs @IBTimes — Care Quest (@CareQuestFuture) April 6, 2017

The answer is a simple enzyme. When the scientists had mice drinking water with this enzyme, the cells of the mice stayed young. After one week of this treatment, the treated mice showed improved kidney function, regrown fur, and the ability to run twice as fast as the mice who were untreated.

This is huge for NASA because astronauts know that spending time around Mars increases their cancer risk because of radiation.

Now perhaps they can DRINK something to keep their cells safe.

And perhaps we can, too…