Omg! We are so excited about Harry Styles’ new single coming out, we can’t get him out of our heads. So to make things easier on us, and you, here are our 5 fave -and we had to limit it to only five, otherwise we would go crazy- Harry Style pictures of all time.

Notice the shirtless theme.

You are welcome!

Ps. We will be premiering his single, ‘Sign of the times’ TOMORROW at 6:40am(CST) with Nathan Fast. Set your alarms you don’t want to miss it!

Harry Styles hints solo music could be out inΒ April https://t.co/ig5kJSgScO pic.twitter.com/NxOIGvYj2i — E-spaces.eu (@EspacesEU) March 27, 2017

See Harry Styles hang from a helicopter on his #SignOfTheTimes video set https://t.co/dKMoQUoYJ7 pic.twitter.com/0vF53O0RnG — billboard (@billboard) April 5, 2017