Spend Your Summer In The Pool Floating On Kim Kardashian’s Big Ole Booty

April 6, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Booty, Butt, float, floaties, Kim Kardashian, pool, summer

The Kardashian’s officially have their name on EVERYTHING! From emojis to makeup to jeans to pool floaties.

That’s right, the Kardashians are branching out into the floatie business. Now this isn’t their first venture into summertime fun. In the past, the girls had a line of beach towels etc. However, Kim’s butt floatie might be the first of it’s kind.

For a mere $98 plus shipping, Kim’s butt could be floating in your pool all summer long.

You can pre-order Kim’s luscious lumps right now, but don’t expect delivery until sometime in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live