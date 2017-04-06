Spend Your Summer In The Pool Floating On Kim Kardashian’s Big Ole Booty

The Kardashian’s officially have their name on EVERYTHING! From emojis to makeup to jeans to pool floaties.

That’s right, the Kardashians are branching out into the floatie business. Now this isn’t their first venture into summertime fun. In the past, the girls had a line of beach towels etc. However, Kim’s butt floatie might be the first of it’s kind.

For a mere $98 plus shipping, Kim’s butt could be floating in your pool all summer long.

Kim Kardashian's Ass is For Sale as a Pool Floatie (PHOTOS) via @TMZ https://t.co/VEcLJRwEJf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2017

You can pre-order Kim’s luscious lumps right now, but don’t expect delivery until sometime in June.