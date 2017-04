We’ve already seen bikinis inspired by Disney princesses, so why not take things a step further?

Yandy has just introduced their latest line of Disney-inspired lingerie, with all of your favorites represented.

You can get Disney princess-inspired lingerie sets for $24 (Yes, it’s a whole new world) πŸ™Œ https://t.co/YCftdoHGlw via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/BEzpHv6sLY — People Magazine (@people) April 6, 2017

These Disney princess lingerie sets are EVERYTHING πŸ‘‘ https://t.co/hJ7Whq8NqK pic.twitter.com/9075TV08cz — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 5, 2017

Each set retails for between $24 and $31, and available princesses include: Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Pocahontas, Jasmine, Snow White, Elsa, and Aurora.

Check them out HERE!

