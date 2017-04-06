The Internet Is Helping This Man To Win A Year’s Supply Of Nuggets

This whole crusade started with one man, Carter Wilkerson of Reno, who asked Wendy’s one simple question, “how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?” Wendy’s promptly responded with an absurd number, 18 million.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Now people everywhere are hearing Carters call for help and little by litter getting him closer to his goal, because in his words, “a man needs his nuggs.”

@hellxxn @carterjwm Honestly has gotten way more RTs than we expected. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 6, 2017

Even Wendy’s was surprised by the number of retweets. Carter is now at a whopping 250k retweets, but with the record being held by Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie (3.2 million), he won’t be making it to 18 mill any time soon.

Via Mashable