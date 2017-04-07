Dallas to Austin in 20 minutes Could Become a Reality

No more sitting in traffic on I-35? I’m in!

Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo. Hyperloop is a California based company that is innovating the way we travel. How Hyperloop One works, is passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. Hyperloop One can reach speeds up to 700 mph and could get you from Dallas to Austin in 19.5 minutes. Hyperloop One is currently testing a 2 mile track in the Las Vegas Dessert. Elon Musk once had plans to test Hyperloop One from Dallas to Houston but plans fell through.

It’s still a far stretch if the Texas Hyperloop plan gets chosen for development, but one can only hope for faster transportation in the state of Texas.