Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Have Broken-Up After Three Years

Though neither has commented on their social media accounts, a source quoted in PEOPLE says that power couple Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn have broken-up but remain “close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

They started dating in late 2014. Earlier this year there were engagement rumors due to a diamond on her left hand.

They were the subject of countless headlines last year when Aaron’s brother Jordan competed on “The Bachelorette” – and won. Jordan said on the show that he and his family were estranged from Aaron, prompting speculation that Olivia had something to do with it.

There was also a ton of media speculation that she had something to do with his slump early last season.

Olivia has made lighthearted comments about life in Wisconsin, i.e. picking mushrooms on their property, saying she loved Green Bay.