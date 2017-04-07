Arthur Read And Chrissy Teigen Throw Shade At John Legend For Dressing Like Arthur In Family Easter Photo

It’s already been well documented that John Legend bears a resemblance to the classic cartoon character, Arthur Read.
Even his hilarious wife Chrissy Teigen couldn’t resist throwing at few shots at her hubs.
Knowing this, you might think the both of them might have taken a second look at the sweater John decided to wear in their Easter photo. It’s bright. It’s yellow. It makes him look exactly like Arthur.
Of course, there is a parody Twitter account of Arthur Read, and he did not pass the opportunity to tweet Legend to compliment him on his Easter look.
And then Chrissy got in on the action.
Shout out to the greatest TV theme song of all time, too!
