Bishop Arts Named One Of The Ten Most Beautiful Neighborhoods In The Country

Buzzfeed recently put out a list of the ten most beautiful neighborhoods in the entire country (according to locals) and of course Bishop Arts made the cut!

They say Bishop Arts is perfect for “artsy” types and “lovers of pie.” First of all, who isn’t a lover of pie? For each selection, Buzzfeed interviewed a local from each neighborhood, and Madi U. describes Bishop Arts as “a charming neighborhood with a very artsy vibe. It has cute vintage stores and street fairs to explore during the day, and live music venues and tasty restaurants to visit at night. There is also an adorable little pie shop with the best pies you will ever taste!”

The full list of beautiful neighborhoods is as follows:

1 – Downtown St. Augustine (St. Augustine, Florida)

2 – The Alberta Arts District (Portland, Oregon)

3 – Lincoln Park (Chicago, Illinois)

4 – East Mesa (Santa Barbara, California)

5 – Church Street (Burlington, Vermont)

6 – Bishop Arts District!!

7 – North End (Boise, Idaho)

8 – West Village (New York City)

9 – Mission District (San Francisco, California)

10 – Essex Village (Essex, Connecticut)

