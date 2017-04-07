Carrie Fisher Will Appear in the Final Star Wars film

According to Todd Fisher, Carries brother the late actress will appear one last time.

Since the death of Carrie Fisher, many have speculated what her fate would be in future Star Wars films. Lucas film has said that she had shot all of her scenes for the 8th installment, but as for the 9th and final was unclear. Fishers brother and daughter have granted the studio rights to use recent footage for the finale and that no CGI will be used. Fisher told the New York Daily News “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t, She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”