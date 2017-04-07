Child Found Living with Monkeys in India

A little girl was found in a forest in India playing with monkeys.

While local villagers were clearing some brush they spotted a little girl naked in the forest. When Villagers attempted to pull her out of the forest, they were attacked by monkeys who appeared to be guarding her. The local police managed to pull the girl out as the number of monkeys increased. Officials say when she was brought in the the primary health center she had long tangled hair and long unkempt nails, was malnourished and was walking on all fours. Accord to Dr D.K. Singh, CMS at the district hospital “We are not allowing visitors because the girl reacts violently if she sees someone. She growls like a monkey and tries to claw them. She has become familiar with a doctor and some nurses. She refuses to eat in a plate and spreads the food on the bed or the floor before she eats it.” They still do not know the girls real age or even how long she was living in the forest. Her age is estimated to be 8 or 10 years old.

The girls story sounds like Mowgli from the Jungle Book.