Christian Bale May Play Dick Cheney In A New Biopic

Ummmm, what!

Looks like Christian Bale is going to be gaining weight for his next role. Rumor has it, Batman is in talks to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in a new biopic. And apparently Bale isn’t the only big name mentioned to the film…Amy Adams is up for the role of Cheney’s wife Lynn and Steve Carrel could play Donald Rumsfeld.

If you will remember, Bale won his first Oscar for The Fighter, where he lost an insane amount of weight. Perhaps the thought process here is the possibility of another winning gold statue.