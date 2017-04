Was it murder or suicide? 27-year-old Jonathan Crews of Coppell died in February 2014 in a case that remains unsolved.

His girlfriend at the time, Brenda Lazaro, called 911 to report that he’d shot himself to prove his love for her.

Police say that they don’t have enough evidence to be certain what actually happened.

20/20 examines this case tonight and another that has a common thread.