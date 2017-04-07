Emoji Facemasks Are Here To Terrify You While Making Your Skin Flawless

Taiwan-based brand Petite Amie Skincare has just released a brand new line of sheet masks that look just like your favorite emojis.

Let’s just say sometimes two great things just shouldn’t be mixed together.

It's definitely been an interesting weekend, glad I have this angry face emoji 😤 masque from @pressednc to help me cool off! A post shared by Angela Santos (@as.creative) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

More like leatherface than #emojifacemask A post shared by Jessica (@babymurr) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

😂creepy but cute #facemask #lifewithpeach #emoji #emojimovie #emojifacemask A post shared by LifeWithPeach (@life_with_peach) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:43am PST

The different emojis even come with a variety of benefits. The “Angry Face,” for example, targets redness in the skin, and helps calm and refresh it after sun exposure. The “Scared Face” features an “extra-lifting face treatment” suitable for all skin types.

All of the facemasks are available for $10 over at Petite Amie Skincare.

Via Cosmopolitan