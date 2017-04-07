Emoji Facemasks Are Here To Terrify You While Making Your Skin Flawless

April 7, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Beauty, coolin, Emoji, Face, facemask, health, Meme, Skin Care

Taiwan-based brand Petite Amie Skincare has just released a brand new line of sheet masks that look just like your favorite emojis.

Let’s just say sometimes two great things just shouldn’t be mixed together.

More like leatherface than #emojifacemask

A post shared by Jessica (@babymurr) on

😂creepy but cute #facemask #lifewithpeach #emoji #emojimovie #emojifacemask

A post shared by LifeWithPeach (@life_with_peach) on

Video over the new @wetnwildbeauty makeup products is now live on my YT CHANNEL! direct link in bio! How weird are these emoji masks?? Worked well though 🤔 @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrow in medium brown & brow duo powder in Ebony @wetnwildbeauty Nude awakening palette #wetnwild Photo focus foundation in nude ivory & concealer in light ivory @lashpopshop "on that purp" lashes @gerardcosmetics hydra matte lipstick in "Cher" @physiciansformula mineral glow pearls in "translucent pearl" #makeuptutorial #motd #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupgeek #hudabeauty #brian_champagne #allmodernmakeup #associationofbeauty #hypnaughtypower #hypnaughtymakeup #fakeupfix #universalhairandmakeup #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupfeed #eyeblogbeauty #shimycatsmua #makegirlz #maryhadalittleglam #wakeupandmakeup #makeuptutorials #makeupartistsworldwide #hairmakeupdiary @allmodernmakeup @hairmakeupdiary @makeuptutorialsx0x @hudabeauty @brian_champagne #DIY #diymakeup #flawlessdolls #wetnwildbeauty #photofocusfoundation #gerardcosmetics

A post shared by RAELYNN CANTRALL (@beautybyraelynn) on

The different emojis even come with a variety of benefits.  The “Angry Face,” for example, targets redness in the skin, and helps calm and refresh it after sun exposure.  The “Scared Face” features an “extra-lifting face treatment” suitable for all skin types.

All of the facemasks are available for $10 over at Petite Amie Skincare.

Via Cosmopolitan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live