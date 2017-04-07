Emoji Facemasks Are Here To Terrify You While Making Your Skin Flawless

Taiwan-based brand Petite Amie Skincare has just released a brand new line of sheet masks that look just like your favorite emojis.
Let’s just say sometimes two great things just shouldn’t be mixed together.
The different emojis even come with a variety of benefits. The “Angry Face,” for example, targets redness in the skin, and helps calm and refresh it after sun exposure. The “Scared Face” features an “extra-lifting face treatment” suitable for all skin types.
All of the facemasks are available for $10 over at Petite Amie Skincare.
