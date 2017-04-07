Frisco Police Say Homeowner With ‘No Soliciting’ Sign Shot A Door-To-Door Salesman

As you can see below, the exterior lawn sign read: “No Soliciting: We are not interested in discussing politics, religion, surveys or anything you are selling.” Frisco’s 45-year-old Radu Chivu meant it when he allegedly shot a door-to-door roofing salesman.

Chivu was arrested without incident outside his home on Monday afternoon for apparently shooting a 44-year-old male (his identity has not been released). The homeowner will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: and was being held at the Frisco Jail. The condition of the unidentified salesman is unknown: but he was being treated at an area hospital.

According to neighbors, the roofing salesman (who was well dressed and seemed nice) had been walking through the area visiting several homes (there had been hail damage in the neighborhood from recent thunderstorms).

If you have any information that could help the Frisco Police Department, please call 972-292-6010 or anonymously text FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

Suspect Radu Chivu has this sign posted in lawn. Frisco PD reference it in investigation into shooting of solicitor pic.twitter.com/GdEpzLwwBy — Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) April 4, 2017

Source: Dallas Morning News