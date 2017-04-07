Here’s How To Drink Beer Without Getting Bloated

April 7, 2017 4:59 PM By Tanner Kloven
People everywhere love beer, but there’s one huge problem. Beer makes you so bloated, and its hard on days like National Beer Day, today by the way, to enjoy your favorite brew without feeling gross all day. Well, worry no longer, we’ve got a surprisingly easy tip to help reduce all that nasty CO2.

Max Bakker, a High End Master Cicerone for Anheuser-Busch InBev, has your tips to reduce bloating while still enjoying a healthy amount of beer, “The action of pouring your beer hard into the glass at a 45 degree angle and then straight down the middle forces some of the carbon dioxide trapped in the beer to release in the glass instead of in your stomach.  This released carbon dioxide will provide the backbone for a nice collar of foam which is essential for not only protecting the delicate aromas in the glass, but will capture them and carry them to your nose with each sip.”

Enjoy your beer day!

