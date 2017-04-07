Iggy Azalea Claims To Have Lost 15 Pounds In One Week By Twerking

April 7, 2017 7:01 AM
Iggy Azalea did so much twerking in her music video for her single “Mo Bounce,” she lost 15 pounds in just one week.

She joined a New Zealand radio station, where she revealed that the incredible amount of rehearsals she had to do for the video resulted in the weight loss.  “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimply dressed.  I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Iggy also took twerking classes (they have those?!) and her twerk teacher also suggested she take yoga!  Iggy said, “I did take classes.  I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me.  I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.  My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

Where can we sign up for twerking classes?

Via E!

