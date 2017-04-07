Iggy Azalea Claims To Have Lost 15 Pounds In One Week By Twerking

Iggy Azalea did so much twerking in her music video for her single “Mo Bounce,” she lost 15 pounds in just one week.

She joined a New Zealand radio station, where she revealed that the incredible amount of rehearsals she had to do for the video resulted in the weight loss. “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimply dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Iggy also took twerking classes (they have those?!) and her twerk teacher also suggested she take yoga! Iggy said, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff. My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

Where can we sign up for twerking classes?

Via E!